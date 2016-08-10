Wednesday's First Cut: Clinton docs leaked by murdered DNC staffer

And Then it Got Weird -- Claim: It wasn’t the Russians, it was a DNC staffer who got murdered who was leaking Clinton Foundation docs!

On July 8, 2016, 27 year-old Democratic staffer Seth Conrad Rich was murdered in Washington DC. The killer or killers took nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.

Clinton Up Six Points Nationally Over Trump—She Keeps Dropping

Rape Victim Still Angry at Hillary 40 years Later

"I don't think [Clinton's] for women or girls. I think she's lying, I think she said anything she can to get in the campaign and win," Shelton said. "If she was [an advocate for women and children], she wouldn't have done that to me at 12 years old."

College Student Housing Ad—No Whites

Student Karé Ureña (PZ ’18) posted on Facebook that non-white students in need of housing arrangements should reach out to either her or two other students with whom she plans to live in an off-campus house. The post states that “POC [people of color] only” will be considered for this living opportunity. “I don’t want to live with any white folks,” Ureña added.

-Brett Winterble

