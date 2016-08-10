What exactly is the Clinton Foundation?

I get asked all the time: How are we going to put up with this insanity from Hillary Clinton and this Clinton Foundation corruption?

Well, you're thinking about it all wrong! This is not a conventional election. What this is, is an investment proposition for the Clintons.

You see, it goes like this:

Hillary Clinton is a woman with a great deal of influence. Her husband is also a person with a great deal of influence. And winning the Presidency of the United States? That could be a huge thing. Not historic just because she's the first woman as the President of the United States, but because she's going to make a lot of money.

I would argue the Clinton Family Foundation is not so much a corrupt institution as it is an investment vehicle. Think of it as a hedge fund. Or, even better yet, private equity. Now, imagine this. I am a candidate from for the Presidency of the United States or I am the spouse of somebody who was once the President of the United States.

Better yet, I'm a former First Lady, former Secretary of State, former Senator, former candidate for the Presidency of the United States, and the nominee for the Democratic Party for the first time ever. That's worth a lot of money.

I don't know how much money. I don't do valuations. Go over to CNBC or to Fox Business Network. Ask them, how do you value a piece of the President of the United States? You know, The Person who can make the phone call, send the email, have the private meeting, exchange the knowing glance with the bureaucrat you need to have change the policy.

I would submit to you that more than a shakedown, a scam, or a flim-flam operation, Hillary Rodham Clinton has done the very first private equity offering on the Presidency of the United States. Investors are happy to pony up money! Some give hundreds of thousands, some give millions, some give tens of millions.

So the bottom line is this, you can't evaluate Hillary Rodham Clinton's value or industry when it comes to pay for play in the conventional sense. Rod Blagojevich ain't got nothing on Hillary! The Clinton Family Foundation is not just a corrupt organization. I would submit to you it is a valuable and soon-to-be effective investment vehicle.

For more information and a prospectus, contact clintonfoundation.org.

I'm Brett Winterble, I approve of this message.