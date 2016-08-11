Thursday's First Cut: Why the DEA is looking to seize your cash

Why the DEA is looking to seize your cash

It is a lucrative endeavor, and one that remains largely unknown outside the drug agency. DEA units assigned to patrol 15 of the nation’s busiest airports seized more than $209 million in cash from at least 5,200 people over the past decade after concluding the money was linked to drug trafficking, according to Justice Department records. Most of the money was passed on to local police departments that lend officers to assist the drug agency.

DEA Keeping Marijuana Illegal

President Gives Amnesty to GUN FELONS

According to the Times report, of those 107 who were either pardoned or had their sentences commuted, their dealings with a gun included: Using firearms while dealing drugs; Carried firearms despite felony convictions; Caught lying to gun dealers; Carrying firearms with registration numbers removed.

Remember when Clinton was up +10 points last week? Well, now it looks like it's only +3

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online White House Watch survey of Likely U.S. Voters shows the Democratic nominee with 43% support to Donald Trump’s 40%. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picks up eight percent (8%) of the vote, while Green Party nominee Jill Stein trails with two percent (2%). Four percent (4%) like some other candidate, and three percent (3%) are undecided.

Russia Hack Wider than Previously Thought

The widening scope of the attack has prompted the F.B.I. to broaden its investigation, and agents have begun notifying a long list of Democratic officials that the Russians may have breached their personal accounts. The main targets appear to have been the personal email accounts of Hillary Clinton’s campaign officials and party operatives, along with a number of party organizations.

Germans Finally Want to Ban the Burqa

“Freedom of religion is a central, fundamental right,” the draft reads. “However, religious extremism and the abuse of religious symbols have no place in Germany.”

