You're Invited! Tri-City Teaparty's Pizza & Ice Cream Social

Attention all patriots! AM760's Brett Winterble and the Tri-City Tea Party invite you to come celebrate with them!

What: A party to celebrate the Tri-City Teaparty's 6th anniversary

A party to celebrate the Tri-City Teaparty's 6th anniversary Where: The Veterans Association of North County, 1617 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92058

The Veterans Association of North County, 1617 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92058 When: Tuesday, August 16th at 5pm

Tuesday, August 16th at 5pm Menu: Pizza & Salad - $12 [Pay at the door, cash or check only] Beverages that are included are coffee, iced tea, and lemonade.

Sign-in table opens at 5pm and dinner 5 to 6pm! There will be two guest speakers, Brett Winterble and Vista Unified School Board member Jim Gibson, and we are inviting ALL the local political candidates who are running for office in the Tri-City area. Come and meet the candidates and enjoy great food!

Click on this link to reserve your meal(s): RSVP@tri-cityteaparty.org

Come early and have plenty of time to enjoy a meal and visit with fellow patriots!