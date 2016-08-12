Dire Streets (of San Diego): POTUS candidates & sick excuses

The election has many of us exhausted from the daily intake of the banal monotony of questions, analysis and everything in between. So, we decided to go to our man (err rather, woman) on the street and ask listeners what they think about politics, entertainment, and just about anything else.

AM 760's Brett Winterble sent out a member of our promotions team to a number of the general public on how they tried to call out sick from work/school, where they like to enjoy a day off in San Diego, as well as questions related to the President of the United States. It's the debut of our new segment, entitled "Dire Streets (of San Diego)."

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17957.mp3