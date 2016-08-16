Tuesday's First Cut: POTUS: I’m tired of talking about Trump

Vacay POTUS declares-- I’m Tired of Talking About Trump

Frankly, I’m tired of talking about her opponent,” Obama said. “I don’t have to make the case against her opponent because every time he talks, he makes the case against his own candidacy.

GOP Makes Case for Charging Hillary with Perjury

The GOP chairmen also appear to be making a public case for an indictment, perhaps building off widespread unease with the decision not to prosecute the former first lady. In addition to their letter on Monday, the Oversight Committee also released a 2.5-minute video detailing apparent inaccuracies in Clinton’s testimony.

WP Confirms Clint Eastwood Was Right- We are a Nation of Weaklings

Beck says Trump Wants a Conservative Version of BLM?

“He’s making a new group of Black Lives Matter. He’s making a new group of people that so distrust and hate the system that they will buy anything. It was a rigged election, the media ought to go to jail, and it’s these Republicans, and not look at whose leading that. OK. Same thing. Same thing. They start with a good reason like Black Lives Matter.”

