Did Ivanka Trump Vacation With Putin's Girlfriend?

Did Ivanka Trump Vacation With Putin’s Girlfriend?

Is this why Donald is always talking about Russia? 

Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Instagram with longtime friend Wendi Deng Murdoch on a sightseeing trip in Dubrovnik, Croatia. 

So what makes this particular photo so curious? Wendi Deng-Murdoch, the former wife of Fox TV mogul Rupert Murdoch, is rumored to be the girlfriend of Russian president Vladimir Putin. 

Deng-Murdoch has denied ever meeting Putin, but after accusations of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s ties to the Ukraine, it still looks like a PR faux pas for the Donald’s usually media-savvy daughter. 

Listen below as The Armstrong & Getty Show give the photo the full breaking news donkey treatment!

