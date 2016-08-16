Did Ivanka Trump Vacation With Putin’s Girlfriend?

Is this why Donald is always talking about Russia?

Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Instagram with longtime friend Wendi Deng Murdoch on a sightseeing trip in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Aug 14, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

So what makes this particular photo so curious? Wendi Deng-Murdoch, the former wife of Fox TV mogul Rupert Murdoch, is rumored to be the girlfriend of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Deng-Murdoch has denied ever meeting Putin, but after accusations of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s ties to the Ukraine, it still looks like a PR faux pas for the Donald’s usually media-savvy daughter.

