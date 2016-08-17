Brett's First Cut: Investigation into Lochte robbery claims

Los Angeles Times Has Hillary Only Up +1 Over Trump

Read More Here >>>

Brazillians Claim Lochte Lied

Pictures and CCTV have emerged of the swimmer returning to the Olympic complex and passing security on the night of the alleged robbery - with the wallets and watches the men claimed were stolen.

Protocol requires that athletes go through a metal detector before entering the village, with athletes putting their belongings in plastic trays. But images contradicted the version of the swimmers and because of this Judge Keyla Blank, the Special Court of the Fan and Major Events banned the athletes from leaving the country.

Read More Here >>>

Town Orders Flags Removed from Fire Trucks

American flags were removed from three Arlington Fire District trucks Tuesday, sparking heated discussion on social media and disappointment from union members.

Read More Here >>>

Mortgage Demand at a six month Low

U.S. mortgage demand to buy homes hits six-month low: MBA

Read More Here >>>

Russians Moving on Ukraine?

As many as 40,000 Russian troops, including tanks, armored vehicles, and air force units, are now arrayed along Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.

Additionally, large numbers of Russian military forces will conduct exercises in the coming days that Pentagon officials say could be used as cover for an attack on Ukraine.

Read More Here >>>

Nigerian Land Deal with State Dept tied to Clinton Foundation

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!