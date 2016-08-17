AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - The Obamacare Bubble is Beginning to Burst

The Armstrong & Getty Show

The Obamacare Bubble is Beginning to Burst

The Armstrong & Getty Show talks healthcare with long time friend of the program Craig “The Obamacare Lawyer” Gottwalls. Craig explains to the guys how recent carrier defections and rising enrollment costs are proving what conservatives have been saying for years; Obamacare doesn’t work.

