Lochte-Gate: What Really Happened?

"If you want to know what really happens at the bottom of a pile in the NFL, ask a pro football player. If you want to know what really happens when a bunch of dudes go out drinking, you ask Armstrong and Getty."
Jack and Joe offer their take on what really happened to the group of U.S. swimmers who went out drinking, claimed to have been robbed and inadvertently touched off an international incident.
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18008.mp3
It's become a popular thing with kids - training to catch a leprechaun on Saint Patrick's Day. But what would you do if you captured one?More >>
It's become a popular thing with kids - training to catch a leprechaun on Saint Patrick's Day. But what would you do if you captured one?More >>
Emily Javier had finally had enough. Her boyfriend of 2 years, Alex Lovell, spent too much time playing video games. Her plan? Retaliation.More >>
Emily Javier had finally had enough. Her boyfriend of 2 years, Alex Lovell, spent too much time playing video games. Her plan? Retaliation.More >>
Armstrong & Getty discuss the former oil exec's exit from the Trump Administration Marshall Phillips has the details on the "Rexit" during the early edition of the news on Armstrong & Getty!More >>
Armstrong & Getty discuss the former oil exec's exit from the Trump Administration Marshall Phillips has the details on the "Rexit" during the early edition of the news on Armstrong & Getty!More >>
President Trump was in his element during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Marshall Phillips has the details. Armstrong & Getty provide the commentary.More >>
President Trump was in his element during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Marshall Phillips has the details. Armstrong & Getty provide the commentary.More >>
There's a segment of the population who'd love to abandon the entire process of Daylight Saving Time.More >>
There's a segment of the population who'd love to abandon the entire process of Daylight Saving Time.More >>
Fresh from her national debut on The Batchelor, Krystal Nielson talks to Jack & Joe about what went wrong at News, Brews & Views!More >>
Fresh from her national debut on The Batchelor, Krystal Nielson talks to Jack & Joe about what went wrong at News, Brews & Views!More >>
Marshall Phillips has the details, and Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have the perspective on the federal lawsuit against California regarding the Sanctuary State laws.More >>
Marshall Phillips has the details, and Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have the perspective on the federal lawsuit against California regarding the Sanctuary State laws.More >>
Worried about Wall Street? So is Joe Getty. Actually, sorry...he's not worried at all.More >>
Worried about Wall Street? So is Joe Getty. Actually, sorry...he's not worried at all.More >>
Please enjoy "Armstrong & Getty Presents: Aluminum Fun Facts, featuring Positive Sean" - and make sure to share it with all of your friends!More >>
Please enjoy "Armstrong & Getty Presents: Aluminum Fun Facts, featuring Positive Sean" - and make sure to share it with all of your friends!More >>
As a young girl, Jancy Thompson aspired to become an olympic swimmer. At age 11, she and her family committed themselves to that dream by spending hours on the road every week to train with a renowned coach - who assured her that he would help her become an elite athlete.More >>
As a young girl, Jancy Thompson aspired to become an olympic swimmer. At age 11, she and her family committed themselves to that dream by spending hours on the road every week to train with a renowned coach - who assured her that he would help her become an elite athlete.More >>