AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Lochte-Gate: What Really Happened?

Lochte-Gate: What Really Happened?

"If you want to know what really happens at the bottom of a pile in the NFL, ask a pro football player.  If you want to know what really happens when a bunch of dudes go out drinking, you ask Armstrong and Getty."

Jack and Joe offer their take on what really happened to the group of U.S. swimmers who went out drinking, claimed to have been robbed and inadvertently touched off an international incident.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18008.mp3

