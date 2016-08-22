Brett's First Cut: Rudy Giuliani says Hillary is sick

Monday, August 22, 2016

Fed Judge Stays TG Bathrooms

SD Charter Money Dries Up

52% of Republicans expect massive fraud in Hillary Race

Colin Powell—Hillary Trying to Frame Me on Email

"Her people have been trying to pin it on me," Powell, 79, told PEOPLE Saturday night at the Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 Night of Legends fête in East Hampton, New York.

"The truth is, she was using [the private email server] for a year before I sent her a memo telling her what I did," Powell added.

About that DEM Blowout- look at the Registrations…

Trump’s poll numbers remain dire, but he can point to at least one ray of hope for a turnaround: Republicans have continued gaining ground in recent months in voter registration in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Iowa, while the late surge in Democratic registrations relative to Republican registrations that occurred in battleground states the final months of the 2012 election had not materialized in numbers released in early August.

Rudy G Says Hillary is SICK!

Continuing with the narrative that Hillary Clinton is unfit to be president, Rudy Giuliani, an adviser with Donald Trump's campaign, claimed Sunday there are videos online that show Clinton has an illness.

Giuliani said on "Fox News Sunday" that Clinton has "an entire media that constantly demonizes Donald Trump."

Is anyone surprised that Huma Abedin (Weiner) worked at a Radical Islamic Journal—hammering women and gays

Huma Abedin published articles in a Saudi journal taking Clinton’s feminist platform apart, piece by piece. Headlined “Women’s Rights Are Islamic Rights,” a 1996 article argues that single moms, working moms and gay couples with children should not be recognized as families. It also states that more revealing dress ushered in by women’s liberation “directly translates into unwanted results of sexual promiscuity and irresponsibility and indirectly promote violence against women.” In other words, sexually liberated women are just asking to be raped.

-Brett Winterble

