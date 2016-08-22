Hillary Clinton's level of corruption is very clearly SOP

The latest installment of the controversy and scandal regarding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server has drawn a lot of ire and rightfully so. A new report from the incredible watchdog group Judicial Watch found that Huma Abedin, Clinton's former deputy chief of staff during her SoS tenure, was giving special access to Clinton for top donors to the Clinton Family Foundation.

AM 760's Brett Winterble throws down on the supporters of Hillary Clinton as well as those who are #NeverTrumpers on why you should NOT wait until after the election to fix this unfortunate and downright despicable act by the former first lady.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18049.mp3