Brett's First Cut: Universal bathroom mandates in CA

Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Universal Bathroom Mandates in CA

California moved a major step closer on Monday (22 August) to having the most inclusive restroom access law in the US.The bill, AB 1732, has now passed both houses of the state legislature and becomes law if signed by Governor Jerry Brown.The bill requires that single-occupancy restrooms in California businesses, government buildings, and places of public accommodation be universally accessible to all genders beginning next March.

CA Values Bad Teachers Over Good Teachers

YES! GOP Bill Suspends Obamacare Mandates Amid Premium Hikes

OK 1 Good Olympic Story- Polish Athlete sells medal to save boy!

FEDS Covered up 1.3Bn in Payments to IRAN by Structuring!

More questions surround the administration’s handling of the remaining $1.3 billion. Could this have been drawn from a fund bankrolled by American taxpayers and housed at Treasury, called the Judgment Fund? And why were the 13 payments in amounts of one cent less than $100,000,000?

