Shady Dealings: Inside The Clinton Global Initiative

With the release of 15,000 new emails threatening to derail the Clinton campaign, Jack and Joe talk with Washington Post reporter Spencer S. Hsu about the latest twists in the never-ending Clinton email scandal. 

Mr. Hsu, whose recent piece for the Post, Emails reveal how foundation donors get access to Clinton and her close aides at State Dept,” explains the shady dealings behind the Clinton Global Initiative and how closely intertwined the foundation and the State Department really were. Hsu tells the guys how everyone from Bono to the Crown Prince of Bahrain have made donations to the foundation with the expectation of receiving favors in return.

Hear the full interview here. 

