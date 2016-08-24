Brett's First Cut: How does Facebook label you?

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Drip Drip Drip --Latest Real Clear Politics Poll Average Has Clinton up 5.9

Read More Here >>>

Trump Call for Special Prosecutor Scares Clinton Allies

Read More Here >>>

Conservative, Liberal or Moderate—how does FB Label You?

You may think you are discreet about your political views. But Facebook, the world’s largest social media network, has come up with its own determination of your political leanings, based on your activity on the site.

And now, it is easy to find out how Facebook has categorized you — as very liberal or very conservative, or somewhere in between.

Read More Here >>>

Admin won’t tell us how they paid IRAN

The Obama administration is withholding from Congress details about how $1.3 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds was delivered to Iran, according to conversations with lawmakers, who told the Washington Free Beacon that the administration is now stonewalling an official inquiry into the matter.

Read More Here >>>

Get That Bosa Deal Done!

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!