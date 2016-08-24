AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Mike Pence's barber shop stop

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Have you wanted to watch Mike Pence get a haircut from a barber for more than 22 minutes straight? Well, here's the video:

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

A terrified seal jumps into fishermen's boat to avoid being eaten by an orca and it's all caught on video:

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

