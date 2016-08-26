Brett's First Cut: Weighing a public preschool option in San Diego

Friday, August 26, 2016

IN SD- Weighing a Public Preschool Option

This week, San Diego Unified announced it will open up preschool enrollment to the public. Previously, the district offered preschool for free, but only to those who met certain low-income qualifications.

The free program is absurdly hard to qualify for. The old requirements to qualify for the program were aimed at serving only the very poorest San Diegans.

Read More Here >>>

Hillary Clinton used a Disk Wiper to Conceal Emails

Hillary Clinton’s lawyers used a special tool to delete emails from her personal server so that “even God can’t read them,” House Select Committee on Benghazi Chairman Trey Gowdy said on Thursday.

Gowdy (R-S.C.) said the use of BleachBit, computer software whose website advertises that it can “prevent recovery” of files, is further proof that Clinton had something to hide in deleting personal emails from the private email system she used during her tenure as secretary of state.

Read More Here >>>

Obamacare Spikes Hurting Senate Challengers

In nine of 11 states with competitive Senate races, at least one insurer seeks to hike rates for Obamacare customers by at least 30 percent next year: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in Pennsylvania wants to jack up average premiums by more than 40 percent. In Wisconsin, three insurers have asked for rate hikes of more than 30 percent. In New Hampshire, two of the five carriers want to sell plans with rate increase above 30 percent.The potential sticker shock — coupled with the likelihood many consumers will have fewer choices next year after major insurers scale back their exchange participation — creates a potential political opening for Republican candidates, especially since the next Obamacare enrollment season starts one week before Election Day.

Read More Here >>>

One Third of Huma-mail Redacted

Judicial Watch’s release this week of 725 pages of State Department emails involving Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin demonstrates the Obama administration considers a large percentage of the emails sent through Clinton’s private server too sensitive for Congress or the American public to read.

Of the 725 pages, more than 250 pages were 100 percent redacted, many with “PAGE DENIED” stamped in bold.

Read More Here >>>

Q2 GDP Growth Revised Down to 1.1%

Middle Class Targeted by Congress and Wall Street

What we find is that while median wages and salaries have increased by a paltry 9% over the past 35 years, corporate income is up 250% and Wall Street income is up almost 800%. And so over the decades this story line about policies targeting the middle class is absolutely, in every way, a total and complete fabrication. This chart doesn’t happen by accident nor could it be the result of honest mistakes.

The above results expose the hidden agenda perpetrated by Congress and the Fed. The American middle class is a patsy in a system designed to do exactly what it has done. International trade agreements and excessive money printing do help Wall Street and Corporate America but do not help the middle class. This is made absolutely clear in the above chart. And if you are one of those typically shallow regurgitators of the theories you’ve been told, well tell it to the facts above.

Read More Here >>>

Alt Right Thanks Hillary for the Alt Right Shoutouts

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!