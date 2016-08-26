AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Affordable Care Act result: government deals being cut

Affordable Care Act result: government deals being cut

By Dan Noon, The Brett Winterble Show
Probably by now, you're aware of rising healthcare costs as a direct result of the Affordable Care Act. You're probably not aware of all the costs that are being manipulated by government hacks and pharmaceutical misfits.

AM 760's Brett Winterble chats with Dr. Elaina George. She's a board-certified otolaryngologist and she provides some incredible insight to what is not being shared with the public about the effects from the Affordable Care Act.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18091.mp3

