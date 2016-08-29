In The Pocket of Big Envelop

Have you heard of the group "Consumers For Paper Options"? They are the lobbying arm of the paper industry, They scored a huge lobbying victory this weekend when Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Mary Jo White abandoned her plan to loosen rules about the need to mail paper documents to investors in mutual funds.

It may sound like the most boring news story of the day, but it's actually a shining example of the way our federal government works...and why we are all doomed!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18115.mp3