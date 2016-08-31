Brett's First Cut: Warnings about possible cancellation of election?

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Trump to Mexico to Meet with Mexican President Will Speak at 6pm On Immigration

Cartels Threaten to Kill Trump

After DHS Moves to Take Over Elections—warnings about possible Cancellation of Election?

The presidential election could be delayed or scrapped altogether if conspiracy theories become predictive and a candidate dies or drops out before Nov. 8. The perhaps equally startling alternative, if there's enough time: Small groups of people hand-picking a replacement pursuant to obscure party rules.

The scenarios have been seriously considered by few outside of the legal community and likely are too morbid for polite discussion in politically mixed company. But prominent law professors have pondered the effects and possible ways to address a late-date vacancy.

Read More Here >>>

About those polls—Trump Leads in LAT/USC

Almost 60 Percent of Americans Dislike Hillary Clinton

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows 41 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of Clinton, while 56 percent have an unfavorable one.That's the worst image Clinton has had in her quarter-century in national public life. Her previous low favorable rating this year was in July, when it was 42 percent, lower than any mark in historical Post-ABC polls except a few points in the 1990s when a large share of the public had no opinion of her. Her previous high for unfavorable views was in June, when 55 percent disliked Clinton.

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!