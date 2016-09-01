Brett's First Cut: Kaepernick in San Diego for game vs Chargers

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Kaepernick in Town for Game Vs Charges as NFL Execs Revile Him

NFL executives have revealed they hate Colin Kaepernick and believe he is a traitor, a reports suggests.

Officials from seven team front offices across the league have said they do not want anything to do with the quarterback after his national anthem protest last week.

Most of them also believe he will shortly be released by the San Francisco 49ers, and won't play professionally again.

About those polls--Hillary at 39%

The latest weekly Rasmussen Reports White House Watch shows Trump with 40% support to Clinton’s 39% among Likely U.S. Voters, after Clinton led 42% to 38% a week ago. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson now earns seven percent (7%) of the vote, down from nine percent (9%) the previous two weeks, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein picks up three percent (3%) support. Three percent (3%) like some other candidate, and seven percent (7%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Pollsters Can’t Figure out Trump Phenomenon

Pollsters are debating whether Donald Trump’s “silent majority” of voters exists, and are scrambling to make sure that their surveys reflect the opinions of voters who might not ordinarily be included in opinion polls.

Democratic and Republican pollsters alike are determined to get their predictions for the 2016 elections right in the wake of a series of high-profile missed calls.

United States of America

About 1 in 8 adults said they used marijuana in the past year, up from 1 in 10. The number of marijuana users grew to about 32 million.

Daily use doubled, to 3.5 percent or about 8.4 million U.S. adults

Changes in marijuana use and perception began to really climb in 2006-2007.

No increase was seen in reported marijuana use disorders, like impaired memory, difficulty thinking and withdrawal symptoms like cravings, sleeplessness and depression.

Chargers Commit to Fighting Gentrification Around New Convadium

In an Aug. 9 letter obtained by Voice of San Diego, Chargers owner Dean Spanos told the San Diego Building and Construction Trades Council that the team would help establish a community land trust for Barrio Logan, Sherman Heights, Logan Heights and other neighborhoods that would most likely see increased property values that could displace current residents if the stadium was built.

-Brett Winterble

