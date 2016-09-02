AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Cat Taxidermy, Kaepernick in San Diego

Friday, September 2nd, 2016

- The Dying Art of Cat Taxidermy is Alive 

- A&G React to Colin Kaepernick taking a Knee during the national anthem in San Diego

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18161.mp3

- Two Year Old Solves "The Trolley Problem" w/ Self Driving Cars

