The Latest: Supporters laud Trump trip to North Philadelphia

3:50 p.m.

Donald Trump is being praised by a group of supporters for coming to "the hood" to meet with local black leaders in Philadelphia.

Calvin Tucker, a local Republican leader, thanked Trump at the end of a roundtable meeting "for being brave enough to come" to North Philadelphia.

Renee Amoore, a local business leader, says Trump has support in the community, despite polls showing otherwise.

She told him: "People say, Mr. Trump, that you have no African-American support. We want you to know that you do."

She added that: "Pennsylvania has your back, and Philly in particular."

Amoore said: "You are the man," and thanked him for "coming to the 'hood."

3:45 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine will visit a Labor Day festival in Cleveland, while former president Bill Clinton will headline the annual AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic near Cincinnati.

Hillary Clinton's campaign said Friday that her schedule Monday includes a stop with Kaine at a Labor Day festival in Cleveland. Meanwhile, her husband will speak at a holiday gathering that usually draws thousands of union members and their families to the Coney Island amusement park along the Ohio River.

Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump both spoke at the American Legion convention this week in Cincinnati. They're expected to be frequent visitors to the pivotal state of Ohio over the next two months.

3:20 p.m.

Some Republicans are urging voters to back GOP congressional candidates because they'd constrain Hillary Clinton's agenda should she be elected president this November.

Republicans don't want to be blamed for prematurely giving up on presidential nominee Donald Trump for fear of alienating his supporters. But with Trump lagging in most polls and Election Day two months off, many view the argument as a low-risk strategy because of the deep antipathy many Republicans hold toward Clinton.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain unveiled a video this week promising to "act as a check, not a rubber stamp," if Clinton wins the White House. In recent fundraising emails, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, GOP operative Karl Rove and a Colorado lawmaker battling for his seat made similar appeals.

3:05 p.m.

Donald Trump is meeting with African-American leaders in Philadelphia, a day before he visits a church in Detroit.

Trump's Friday roundtable with local business, civic and religious leaders comes as the Republican nominee is working to appeal to minority voters.

He was warmly received by the dozen guests, which included at least some long-time fans.

Daphne Goggins, a local Republican leader, was visibly emotional as she introduced herself to Trump. She said she's been a Republican most her life, but "for the first time in my life, I feel like my vote is going to count." She wiped away tears as she spoke.

2:45 p.m.

Donald Trump's campaign says that FBI documents related to Hillary Clinton's private email use "reinforce her tremendously bad judgment and dishonesty."

Trump's campaign said in a statement that Clinton's use of private emails demonstrated "rampant conflicts of interest." It said her "reckless conduct and dishonest attempts to avoid accountability show she cannot be trusted with the presidency."

The FBI documents, released Friday, showed Clinton never sought or asked permission to use a private server or email address during her tenure as America's top diplomat. That violated federal records keeping policies.

Clinton has repeatedly said her use of private email was allowed. But in July she told FBI investigators she "did not explicitly request permission to use a private server or email address," the FBI wrote.

1:45 p.m.

Young Hispanics, Asian-Americans and African-Americans are much more likely to trust Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump to deal with immigrants living in the United States illegally. But young whites tend to trust Trump more, both to deal with who are in the United States now and to secure the border.

That's according to a GenForward survey of adults age 18 to 30 by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Among young people overall, 47 percent say Trump would better handle securing the border, 26 percent say Clinton, and 18 percent say neither. There's division on who would better handle immigrants in the country now.

But on all those questions, there are significant variations based on race and ethnicity.

1:35 p.m.

The FBI has released 58 pages of documents from its recently closed investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, including a summary of agents' interviews with Clinton and several of her aides.

The documents include technical details about how the server in the basement of Clinton's home was set up.

Friday's release of documents involving the Democratic presidential nominee is a highly unusual step, but one that reflects the extraordinary public interest in the investigation into Clinton's server.

After a yearlong investigation, the FBI recommended against prosecution in July, and the Justice Department then closed the case.

FBI Director James Comey said that while the former secretary of state and her aides had been "extremely careless," there was no evidence they intentionally mishandled classified information.

12:45 p.m.

A pastor says Donald Trump was given questions in advance of a planned taped Christian television interview Saturday at a Detroit church.

But Bishop Wayne T. Jackson tells CNN Friday that it was not done to give the Republican presidential candidate "an upper hand" with his answers.

Jackson says these are questions "African-Americans need to know," and that Trump "hasn't sat down with anyone" in the black community.

Jackson's comments come after The New York Times reported obtaining a draft script with Jackson's questions and the campaign's proposed answers for Trump.

The interview will take place as Trump is ramping up efforts to sway black voters to the Republican Party.

Jackson says Trump will not address his Great Faith Ministries International congregation, but can speak informally with members later.

12:25 p.m.

The day before he goes to Detroit for his first general election appearance in front of a majority black audience, Donald Trump is heading to Philadelphia.

Trump will be holding a roundtable with business, civic and religious leaders from the city's African-American community.

Trump has scaled up his outreach to minority voters in recent weeks, revamping his stump speech to make the case that inner cities have suffered from Democratic policies.

He often asks what African-American and Hispanic voters have to lose by giving him a chance.

But he appeared to take a step backward with an immigration speech Wednesday evening that turned off many conservative Hispanic leaders.

10:30 a.m.

A Senate supporter of Donald Trump from deeply conservative Louisiana says that the Republican message this campaign season "is pretty good," but acknowledges that "it may turn out that Mr. Trump is not the messenger" that the party needs.

Bill Cassidy is a staunch critic of President Barack Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. But when asked whether Republicans would be able to work with Clinton if she wins, Cassidy said, "there will be common ground."

Cassidy said it's the president who sets the tone. He said: "If Secretary Clinton is elected president, I hope we find common ground as to how to progress as a nation."

Cassidy made his comments during a taping of C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" program that will air on Sunday.

9:35 a.m.

NBC News chief anchor Lester Holt will moderate the first scheduled presidential debate on Sept. 26. ABC's Martha Raddatz and CNN's Anderson Cooper are doing the second and Fox News Channel's Chris Wallace the third.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday also announced that CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano will moderate the vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine.

The first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is planned for Hofstra University on Long Island, New York.

