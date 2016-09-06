Brett's First Cut: ITT Tech shut down leaves students in the lurch

Monday, September 6, 2016
About those Polls—nearly EVEN 9 weeks out
(Related Story:)
POTUS Humiliation Tour—Putin Stares Down, Philippine Prez Calls Him an SOB and the Chinese rough him up
"I think if only the American group had respected the working arrangements first made with China then this wouldn't have occurred," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying reportedly said in Beijing on Monday.
"You saw that all the other country leaders all used the stairs that China provided. So why was it only the United States that didn't? These were the stairs the United States requested.”
ITT Tech Shuts Down
ITT Tech shuts down, leaving tens of thousands of students in the lurch
(Related Story:)
Bill Clinton’s got a sweet 18M Job as a Fake School Chancellor
In addition to his well-established career as a paid speaker, which began soon after he left the Oval Office, Bill Clinton took on new consulting work starting in 2009, at the same time Hillary Clinton assumed her post at the State Department. Laureate was the highest-paying client, but Bill Clinton signed contracts worth millions with GEMS Education, a secondary-education chain based in Dubai, as well as Shangri-La Industries and Wasserman Investment, two companies run by longtime Democratic donors. All told, with his consulting, writing and speaking fees, Bill Clinton was paid $65.4 million during Hillary Clinton’s four years as secretary of state.
Trump Blames FED for False Economy
"They're keeping the rates down so that everything else doesn't go down," Trump said in response to a reporter's request to address a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September. "We have a very false economy," he said.
"At some point the rates are going to have to change," Trump, who was campaigning in Ohio on Monday, added. "The only thing that is strong is the artificial stock market," he said.
Old Testament America in the 21st Century- Leprosy in the IE?!
Parents have been notified that two students at an elementary school in Jurupa Valley had been diagnosed with leprosy.On Friday, the Jurupa Unified School District sent a letter home to parents, notifying them that the district had received an unconfirmed report that two students at Indian Hills Elementary School had contracted what is also known as Hansen’s Disease.
-Brett Winterble
