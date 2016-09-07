AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Hillary's Green Phlegm

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Hillary Clinton Spits Something Into Her Glass...5 Slow-Motion Replays

Watch on YouTube [HERE]

Morning Joe Discusses Clinton's Spit

Watch on YouTube [HERE]

Another Clinton Coughing Fit, This Time on Her Plane.  

Watch on YouTube [HERE]

