AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Gary Johnson Has Never Heard of Aleppo

Heard on A&G: Gary Johnson Has Never Heard of Aleppo

Posted: Updated:

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Gary Johnson Doesn't Know What Aleppo Is

Watch on YouTube [here]

Gary Johnson: 'I Feel Horrible' About Aleppo Answer

Watch on YouTube [here]

Gary Johnson Loses it over the term 'Illegal Immigrant'

Watch on YouTube [here]

Trump's Praise For Putin

Watch on YouTube [here]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.