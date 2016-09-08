Brett's First Cut: San Marcos approves development

Thursday, September 8, 2016
D'oh! Soccer Star Missed Chance to Protest National Anthem
Megan Rapinoe had planned to take a knee during the national anthem before a second straight National Women’s Soccer League game with her Seattle Reign, in support of the similar actions by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
San Marcos Approves Development!
It’s been a long road. Kubba bought the property in 1981. Nine years later, the City Council approved his development proposal for 275 homes, but the economy soured. In 1999, when the Highlands project was ready to move forward, it hit resistance from neighbors. In 2002, the council approved Kubba’s request to build 230 homes, but that approval expired with no work done.The project was revived in 2013, after it won permits from various wildlife agencies. It had to undergo a fresh environmental impact report, and has also shrunk to 189 homes.
Hillary Warns Press Over Health Coverage
The pushback signaled that Clinton’s campaign intends to sharply counterattack news organizations that take questions about her health seriously. “They’re trying to work the refs a little bit as they try to push back on the mainstream media’s willingness to pick up on some of this stuff that’s usually left to the fringes,” Clinton surrogate Jim Manley explained.
Hillary Earpiece at Candidate Forum Raises Questions
Say What? Newsmax Boss Sought Favors from Huma
Clowns Terrify This Nation—no really!
There have been reports of more clowns in more cities spotted lurking in the woods. In the past month, police in the Carolinas have received multiple reports from people claiming clowns with white-painted faces were acting strangely in the area – at least once attempting to lure kids into the woods with money. The reports have fueled speculation that the sightings could be a hoax, or possibly even morbid fans trying to promote the 2017 movie release of Stephen King's It, about an evil clown known as Pennywise that terrorized a group of young boys. One local TV station wondered if Rob Zombie's upcoming film, about a group of kidnapped carnival workers, might be involved in guerrilla marketing – but the distributor said they were not.
-Brett Winterble
