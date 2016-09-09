Brett's First Cut: NK tests another nuke 48 hrs after Obama lays down the law

Friday, September 9, 2016

Seahawks May Protest National Anthem on September 11th

Receiver Doug Baldwin said after practice yesterday that he is considering joining Lane in sitting for the anthem on Sunday, when Seattle opens up its season at home against the Dolphins, but that he first wants “to make sure I get all of my ducks in a row before I do so.” What does that mean? Baldwin said it has been discussed in the locker room, and LB Bobby Wagner intimated that any protest would be made en masse.

48 Hours After Obama Lays Down the Law on NK—they Test Another Nuke

State-run Xinhua said in a commentary that the nuclear test had "shocked the world" and was in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, as well as running counter to the goal of denuclearization on the the Korean Peninsula.

The test, which reclusive North Korea claimed was a complete success, also added uncertainty to an already delicate and complicated geopolitical security situation, Xinhua said.

Bronco Kneels during National Anthem and Jet Gets Blasted for It

For years, Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall has been confused for the New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, the more famous player who scores touchdowns for your fantasy team.

For one night at least, the roles were reversed.

FB Co-Founder 20M to Beat Trump

Anxious Dems Want Hillary to Show Her Softer, Warmer Side

They struggle to reconcile the charismatic, warm and funny woman they know in private with Clinton’s public persona, which can come across as stern, aloof or annoyed.

