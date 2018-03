Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Glenn Beck was a guest on The Mike Slater Show Thursday, September 8 and the two had a great discussion.

Slater started the interview by telling Beck he will become a dad in a few weeks and asked Beck for some parenting advice.

The two also talked about the republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, and the upcoming November election.

Finally, part of the interview was devoted to Beck's new book, "Liars: How Progressives Exploit Our Fears for Power and Control."

