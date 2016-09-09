New documentary highlights victims' stories of the San Ysidro Mc - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Mike Slater Show

New documentary highlights victims' stories of the San Ysidro McDonald’s mass shooting

Posted: Updated:

One of the deadliest mass shootings in American history took place in July 1984 at a San Ysidro McDonald’s.

Twenty two people were killed, included the suspect. There were also 19 people injured.

Charlie Minn is the director and producer of a new documentary named 77 Minutes. Minn said he created this film because he wanted to give the victims a voice and a platform for their stories to be heard.

Listen to the interview here and find out why the movie is named 77 Minutes:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18211.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.