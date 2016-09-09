New documentary highlights victims' stories of the San Ysidro McDonald’s mass shooting

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!More >>
One of the deadliest mass shootings in American history took place in July 1984 at a San Ysidro McDonald’s.
Twenty two people were killed, included the suspect. There were also 19 people injured.
Charlie Minn is the director and producer of a new documentary named 77 Minutes. Minn said he created this film because he wanted to give the victims a voice and a platform for their stories to be heard.
Listen to the interview here and find out why the movie is named 77 Minutes:
