Heard on A&G: Hillary's Collapsing Health

Posted: Updated:

Monday, September 12, 2016

Hillary Collapses Getting Into Van

or watch on youtube [here]

Did a Piece of Metal Fall Out of Hillary's Pants?  Is she a Robot?

or watch on youtube [here]

Hours After Collapsing, Pneumonia Addled Clinton Embraces Child for Photo-op

or watch via youtube [here]

