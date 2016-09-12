Brett's First Cut: Bummed out as Chargers collapse in Kansas City

Monday, September 12, 2016
Bummed Out as Chargers Collapse in KC
“It was better than what it has been, but it’s still not good enough,” King Dunlap said. “I can’t even … I don’t know.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
After Hillary Collapse on 911- Kaine Ready to Take Over- but Would He?
The Democratic National Committee reserves the right to replace a candidate who dies or drops out, and it doesn’t provide additional details in its by-laws. So presumably the Democrats would have to make up the process up as they go along. The DNC could entrust replacing Clinton to a central DNC brain trust or, more likely, replicate the RNC’s system, handing the vote over to the committee’s state delegates.
RELATED COVERAGE:
HATE CRIME? An Attack on 911 Memorial
Today is meant to be a day of respect and remembrance for all the victims and heroes of 9/11. Last night, our club sponsored a memorial for the 2,997 who died exactly 15 years ago. Students of all backgrounds came out and planted 2,997 American flags in our quad here at Occidental.
At midnight early this morning, vandals crushed, snapped, and threw in the garbage every single flag. Not one was left in the ground.
RELATED COVERAGE:
WHO WERE THEY? And Why So Secret? 3 Heroes Tried to Stop San Bernardino Islamist Attack
A new report from the Justice Department and the Police Foundation reveal many new, disturbing and dramatic details about the San Bernardino terror attack last December.
The report revealed that three mystery people tried to rush the two terrorists – but these heroes were gunned down. KCAL9’s Tom Wait says the report also included new information about the bravery and heroism from police and paramedics.
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (Co-Founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (co-founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>