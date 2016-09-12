The attention-seeking generation instead of a problem-solving one

When did we become a collective that truly didn't care one way or the other to help those truly in need? When did we become a group of humans that care more about hurting others rather than focusing on the positives in life while trying to rid the world of pure evil?

This really hurts me to write this entry. Sure, it may be the fact that I haven't written an entry in a while, but perhaps I needed to do some soul-searching myself. I'll admit that I have a fantastic life. It's not worth hiding or be ashamed. I love my partner, my family, and my close friends.

Do I claim to have everything I've ever wanted? I do, to an extent. I want more. We all want more. It's the greedy trait that's been ingrained into us at such an early age. We, as infants and toddlers, try to mark our territory and demand what we want. We take it even if it's not ours.

Why does this continue into our adult lives? It's only human, right? Sure, but we should also be taught at a younger age that we need to be more selfless and redeeming and uplifting, rather than belittling, conniving, apprehensive when it comes to items, topics, and things that "offend" us.

This brings me to a story that surfaced last week. A woman who is very much involved in the fight for "social justice" needed, or at least wanted, a ride from the ride-sharing service Lyft. As she's riding in the car, she feels entitled to record herself antagonizing the man for having a bobble-head depicting a "hula girl."

“You thought that was adorable,” she said to him. “You didn’t think of the pillaging of, like, the continent of Hawaii.” For the crime of insulting the “continent” of Hawaii, the Lyft driver had to endure some of the worst entitled valley girl speak that California has to offer. Finally he decided to kick her out of the car after miraculously keeping his cool through her profanity-laden rant. (HeatStreet)

Since I refuse to say this woman's name, I will refer to her as "Charlotte."

So, Charlotte felt she was being "clever" and hoped to get some online trolls and social-media lackeys to jump on the back of this driver. This is a guy who's minding his own business. He's not interacting with Charlotte. She just decides to take it upon herself to instigate something that was never really a problem in the first place.

Why do we as humans do this? Is it in our blood? Have our brains been trained to do this, especially with such malice? It really boggles me and I can't imagine why you (not YOU reading this article, but you, in general) would engage in such despicable acts just to gain the attention of those who least matter to you.

You may think that I'm pulling a double standard or engaging in hypocrisy myself, and you may very well have a decent case against me in doing so, but I am not saying that said "social justice warrior" didn't have a similar goal in mind. She and I are looking to spread the word of whatever it is we are trying to convey. You also may try to convey the idea that I have what others are calling "white privilege." That's fine. You may do so. I disagree with you, but you're allowed to make that unsubstantiated claim, in my humble opinion.

What I'm trying to relay to you, the reader, is that this should be considered unacceptable in every way imaginable. This woman ended up getting the driver fired from his job. Only after the fact did the man send the video to Lyft, and they hired him back after realizing the events that transpired.

A few questions arise out of me: why was Charlotte not fired from whatever job she holds? Why does she continue to have access to social media when this could be considered a violation of such conduct on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.?

I'm not wishing Charlotte any ill will whatsoever. I would never want her to suffer anything to the extreme, but one would wonder why her actions don't provide appropriate consequences. She seems very coherent in what she's doing and feels that her mission is the most important in her life. I respect her for that. She's fighting for something that is very special to her.

However, I do not, in the slightest, condone her unprovoked actions toward this driver. Charlotte represents a bevy of humans who feel the need to incite violence and overtake and disrupt anything and everything that doesn't go their way. It's almost as if they're acting like toddlers again.

This stems from the root cause of what SJWs are referring to as "cultural appropriation." I look to a social media post from a buddy of mine about a month ago:

It's 2016 and I still see Native headdresses and rasta wigs in festival pictures. Not trying to be fun police here but there has been enough of an outcry for the practice to end that it doesn't matter if you "don't see the problem with it." You're not Native American and you're not a rasta and you don't get to decide what's offensive to people from those cultural backgrounds. It's not overbearing political correctness to ask for some decency and respect.

Respect, as it's described to us when we're children and adults, is often received when reciprocated. To that point, I agree with my friend. However, I don't agree with the mentality that most social justice warriors feel entitled to be offended.

I also hearken back to a British comedian/actor by the name of Steven Fry. He said something to the effect of the following:

It's now very common to hear people say, 'I'm rather offended by that.' As if that gives them certain rights. It's actually nothing more... than a whine. 'I find that offensive.' It has no meaning; it has no purpose; it has no reason to be respected as a phrase. 'I am offended by that.' Well, so [bleep]ng what."

Since when did people think that the Bill of Rights guaranteed you a "safe space" from freedom of speech? Isn't that what the First Amendment is all about? I understand that people will say awful things because you may have accidentally or rather intentionally said something to offend a particular person or group of people, but one would think that in the United States of America that we would be past this point of being offended by the most innocent of phrases.

I heard the other day that certain schools/universities are banning the words "riot" and "sassy" because they consider them racist. This is not an attack on the racism card. You can read my thoughts on racism in this country from back when 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick started a new movement of his own.

Also, hear me out on this... I'm not here to undermine and undercut the existence of the harshest problems that our country faces on a daily basis. There's racism, homelessness, bigotry, homophobia, xenophobia, and a litany of others that we can help solve or at least minimize. The country will never be rid of these atrocities, no matter how hard we try, but that should never dissuade us from doing the right thing every single day.

We as Americans, for the most part, are good people. If we descend to a level that even the greatest democratic republic would consider the lowest of the low, then we may become a dictatorship, or oligarchy of sorts, where the demands of a few will rule millions and nobody will be allowed to think for themselves. Let's continue doing the right thing. Let's have intelligent conversations, whether we are right or wrong. Let's be civil and let's not instigate, antagonize, and disrupt the lives of others because we're having a rough day.