Brett's First Cut: Week she was going to get personal, Clinton gets sick

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

L.A. Times: Trump +3

Video: Hillary Admits she has fainted ‘a few times’

Week She Was Going to Get More Personalized She Gets Sick

The focus on Mr. Trump has done little to remedy Mrs. Clinton’s trust deficit with voters. And despite volumes of policy proposals, even Clinton supporters often strain to identify cohesive themes, independent of Mr. Trump, in her campaign.Aides said last week that she planned to deliver several speeches aimed at connecting her personal motivations to her political agenda. The second in the series, slated for Tuesday, was postponed after she fell ill.

Debut of the Pot Breathalyzer

American police have for the first time used a marijuana breathalyzer to evaluate impaired drivers, the company behind the pioneering device declared Tuesday, saying it separately confirmed its breath test can detect recent consumption of marijuana-infused food.The two apparent firsts allow Hound Labs to move forward with plans to widely distribute its technology to law enforcement in the first half of next year, says CEO Mike Lynn.

Has Protest Culture jumped the Shark? Lochte Targeted at DWTS

Brit Sniper Takes out ISIS Scum in AWESOME WAY

