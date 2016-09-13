Biographers Corner: James Morris

Every Monday at 11 a.m., The Mike Slater Show features the Biographer of the Week, during which Slater poses the same question to every guest: what are three characteristics of this person you've written about that best define them and how can we apply those characteristics to our lives?

This week Slater welcomed biographer James Morris, the author of "Pulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print, and Power," which chronicles the life of Joseph Pulitzer, a Jewish Hungarian immigrant who rose through American politics and journalism to emerge as one of America's leading media barons. His influence permanently transformed American journalism into a highly influential medium of mass consumption.

As Morris tells Slater in this audio clip, he identifies Pulitzer's three major characteristics as: observation, persistence and his uncanny ability to use new technology to deliver engaging and relevant news to his readers.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18250.mp3





