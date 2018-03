This week, Mike Slater was joined by Darrell Scott, whose daughter Rachel was the first student killed during the Columbine shooting.

Darell started Rachel's Challenge, a program designed to combat school bullying. Darrel says he will be bringing the programs message of caring and compassion to San Diego's students.

Listen to this audio clip to learn more about the program.

