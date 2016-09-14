Brett's First Cut: GOP voter surge

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Hear it here first --A TON OF NEW POLLING INFORMATION today at 2:05pm with Spencer Kimball from the Emerson Polling Society

Trump Goes to +5

GOP Voter Surge

Republicans added hundreds of thousands of voters to the rolls since 2012 in states including Florida and Arizona, and narrowed the gap in North Carolina, according to data compiled by The Associated Press. In Iowa, Republicans prevented Democrats from surpassing them, aided by a court ruling upholding a ban on voting by ex-felons, who often register as Democrats.

Half of Country Says Hillary Lied About Her Health

Fifty percent of people think that Hillary Clinton "has given the public false information about her heath," aPolitico/Morning Consult poll found in the days following the Democratic nominee's pneumonia scare at the 9/11 Memorial on Sunday. By comparison, only 37 percent of people say the same about Donald Trump.

Who Cares—Colin Powell Mad He Was Roped into Hillary Email Cover Up

“Sad thing,” Powell wrote to one confidant, “HRC could have killed this two years ago by merely telling everyone honestly what she had done and not tie me to it.”



“I told her staff three times not to try that gambit. I had to throw a mini tantrum at a Hampton’s party to get their attention. She keeps tripping into these ‘character’ minefields,” Powell lamented. He noted that he had tried to settle the matter by meeting with Clinton aide Cheryl Mills in August.

Hillary’s Hitman David Brock Marks Targets

Also of interest would be Brock’s role in the purchase and illegal use of guns in the District of Columbia and elsewhere. As previously reported in the Daily Caller, Brock had a bodyguard, Haydn Price-Morris, carry a loaded gun in the District of Columbia. The Daily Caller reported that “multiple firearms used to protect the Media Matters founder were purchased with Brock’s blessing — and apparently with the group’s money.” This is astonishing under any circumstances, but particularly because Brock is so closely aligned with Hillary Clinton, who is strongly in favor of strict gun control laws.

Hopey Changey 118M On Gov Health Insurance—28M have NONE

There were approximately 118,395,000 people in the United States who had "government health insurance" at some time during 2015 and 28,966,000 who were uninsured for the entire year, according to numbers released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

