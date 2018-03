Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Tom Rinaldi is an ESPN reporter, who normally covers the happenings in the world of sports.

He took a break from sports to share the incredible story of Welles Crowther and The Red Bandanna. Check out his interview with Mike Slater and Tom's new book.

