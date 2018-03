Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Kitchens for Good tries to do two things, prevent food waste and help people get back on their feet. "Hammer" Jones and Slyvia Manzano joined Mike Slater, along with Founder and CEO Chuck Samuelson to talk about Kitchens for Good.

