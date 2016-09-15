Brett's First Cut: FBI Director: Cover up your webcam

Thursday, September 15, 2016

L.A.Times: Trump +6

RELATED COVERAGE:

FBI Director: Cover Up Your Webcam

“You go into any government office and we all have the little camera things that sit on top of the screen,” he added. “They all have a little lid that closes down on them.

“You do that so that people who don’t have authority don’t look at you. I think that’s a good thing.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Free WIFI Kiosks failed badly in NYC

The Wi-Fi kiosks in New York were designed to replace phone booths and allow users to consult maps, maybe check the weather or charge their phones. But they have also attracted people who linger for hours, sometimes drinking and doing drugs and, at times, boldly watching pornography on the sidewalks.Now, yielding to complaints, the operator of the kiosks, LinkNYC network, is shutting off their internet browsers, but not their other functions, while it works out a Plan B with city officials.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sit During Pledge- Get Lower Grade

RELATED COVERAGE:

Those Darn ‘White People’ are buying Trump’s Message

RELATED COVERAGE:

Get Angry and Get Results—on Automated Systems

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!