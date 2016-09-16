Brett's First Cut: Obama on birthed issue - "Let's get serious"

Friday, September 16, 2016

Obama on Birther Issue- Let’s Get Serious

"I think most people were as well," Obama said Friday in the Oval Office before a meeting he convened with a bipartisan group of elected officials and business leaders to discuss his trade agenda.

"And my hope would be that the presidential election reflects more serious issues than that."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Hillary Resurrects Birther Fight

“For 5 years, he has led the birther movement to delegitimize our first black president,” said Clinton. “Donald’s advisers had the temerity to say he’s doing the country a service by pushing these lies. No, he isn’t."

“He is feeding into the worst impulses, the bigotry and bias that lurks in our country,” the Democratic presidential nominee added. “Barack Obama was born in America, plain and simple, and Donald Trump owes him and the American people an apology.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

California Drought Could be Indefinite

“When you have arid periods that persist for 60 years, as we did in the 12th century, or for millennia, as we did from 6,000 to 1,000 B.C., that’s not really a ‘drought,'" he said. "That aridity is the new normal.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Syrians Invade Boise

Despite resistance by Idaho’s top political leaders, 118 Syrian refugees have moved to the Gem State since last Oct. 1, all of them settling in Boise, according to new data from the State Department.

Compared with larger cities, Boise took in a disproportionate share, accepting more than twice as many refugees as New York, with 9, and Los Angeles, with 45, combined.

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!