Brett's First Cut: Saturday Night KAABOO Riotous Behavior Angers Residents

Monday, September 19, 2016
Saturday Night KAABOO Riotous Behavior Angers Del Mar Residents
Del Mar Councilman Al Corti, who lives near the fairgrounds, said Saturday’s security woes were an unacceptable failure. Nearby residents have complained about the festival in the past, but mostly in the form of noise complaints. He said noise is a minor issue compared to the evening’s unruly behavior.
“From my perspective, dangerous traffic and riots cannot be tolerated for any amount of money,” Corti said. “Kaaboo and the fairgrounds should take responsibility for their lack of oversight.”
One woman caught in the fray described the scene as “extremely dangerous.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
Bomber in Custody after Shootout in NJ
Ahmad Khan Rahami is the Guy the FEDS want in Connection to NYC Bombing
Authorities have identified a man who they said is being sought in connection with the explosion in Chelsea.
The NYPD tweeted Monday morning that authorities were seeking 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami. He is a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Jihad Attack in MN Mall
A man who stabbed nine people at a mall in central Minnesota before being shot dead is a "soldier of the Islamic State," the militant group's news agency said on Sunday, as the FBI investigated the attack as a potential act of terrorism.The man, who was wearing a private security uniform, made references to Allah and asked at least one person if they were Muslim before he assaulted them at the Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud on Saturday, the city's Police Chief William Blair Anderson told reporters.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Attacker ID’d as Dahir Adan a Migrant from Africa
While law enforcement has yet to reveal the name of the suspect, his father identified him as Dahir A. Adan, 22. Interviewed Sunday through a translator, Ahmed Adan said his son was born in Africa and had lived in the United States for 15 years.Police told Ahmed Adan at about 9 p.m. Saturday that his son had died at the mall. He said that he had “no suspicion” of his son being involved in any terror activity. The father added that police raided the apartment on St. Germain street Sunday morning and seized photos and other materials, but they said nothing to him about the stabbings at the mall.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Worry About Hillary’s Hispanic Strategy
While Clinton holds a significant lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in every poll of Hispanic voters, less clear is whether these voters will turn out in numbers that Democrats are counting on to win. Clinton trails President Obama’s 2012 performance in several Latino-rich states, including Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona. In those same states, on which Democrats’ prospects of retaking the Senate hinge, some down-ballot Democrats remain unknown to many Hispanic voters.
RELATED COVERAGE:
And Now She is Aggressively Chasing Millennials?
Even though Hillary Clinton has been leading in the polls, she has been trailing in her own goal to motivate and excite the young voters that formed the core of Barack Obama’s winning coalition in 2008 and 2012. Obama won 60% of these voters under the age of 30 during the re-election campaign, according to 2012 exit polls. Clinton’s support stands at 48% in these ages, according to a CBS News/New York Times poll released Sept. 15. Among the same voters, Republican nominee Donald Trump trails at 29% support, and 21% of respondents said they would support another candidate or stay at home.
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (Co-Founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (co-founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>