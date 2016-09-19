Brett's First Cut: Saturday Night KAABOO Riotous Behavior Angers Residents

Monday, September 19, 2016

Saturday Night KAABOO Riotous Behavior Angers Del Mar Residents

Del Mar Councilman Al Corti, who lives near the fairgrounds, said Saturday’s security woes were an unacceptable failure. Nearby residents have complained about the festival in the past, but mostly in the form of noise complaints. He said noise is a minor issue compared to the evening’s unruly behavior.

“From my perspective, dangerous traffic and riots cannot be tolerated for any amount of money,” Corti said. “Kaaboo and the fairgrounds should take responsibility for their lack of oversight.”

One woman caught in the fray described the scene as “extremely dangerous.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Bomber in Custody after Shootout in NJ

Ahmad Khan Rahami is the Guy the FEDS want in Connection to NYC Bombing

Authorities have identified a man who they said is being sought in connection with the explosion in Chelsea.

The NYPD tweeted Monday morning that authorities were seeking 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami. He is a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jihad Attack in MN Mall

A man who stabbed nine people at a mall in central Minnesota before being shot dead is a "soldier of the Islamic State," the militant group's news agency said on Sunday, as the FBI investigated the attack as a potential act of terrorism.The man, who was wearing a private security uniform, made references to Allah and asked at least one person if they were Muslim before he assaulted them at the Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud on Saturday, the city's Police Chief William Blair Anderson told reporters.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Attacker ID’d as Dahir Adan a Migrant from Africa

While law enforcement has yet to reveal the name of the suspect, his father identified him as Dahir A. Adan, 22. Interviewed Sunday through a translator, Ahmed Adan said his son was born in Africa and had lived in the United States for 15 years.Police told Ahmed Adan at about 9 p.m. Saturday that his son had died at the mall. He said that he had “no suspicion” of his son being involved in any terror activity. The father added that police raided the apartment on St. Germain street Sunday morning and seized photos and other materials, but they said nothing to him about the stabbings at the mall.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Worry About Hillary’s Hispanic Strategy

While Clinton holds a significant lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in every poll of Hispanic voters, less clear is whether these voters will turn out in numbers that Democrats are counting on to win. Clinton trails President Obama’s 2012 performance in several ­Latino-rich states, including Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona. In those same states, on which Democrats’ prospects of retaking the Senate hinge, some down-ballot Democrats remain unknown to many Hispanic voters.

RELATED COVERAGE:

And Now She is Aggressively Chasing Millennials?

Even though Hillary Clinton has been leading in the polls, she has been trailing in her own goal to motivate and excite the young voters that formed the core of Barack Obama’s winning coalition in 2008 and 2012. Obama won 60% of these voters under the age of 30 during the re-election campaign, according to 2012 exit polls. Clinton’s support stands at 48% in these ages, according to a CBS News/New York Times poll released Sept. 15. Among the same voters, Republican nominee Donald Trump trails at 29% support, and 21% of respondents said they would support another candidate or stay at home.

RELATED COVERAGE:

