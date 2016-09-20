Brett's First Cut: San Diego reaches highest median home price in a decade

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

SD Highest Median Home Price in a Decade

Home prices have climbed steadily most of the year, but are still below the all-time peak of $517,500 set nearly 11 years ago. In August, the median price of a resale home was $550,000, a 6.8 percent increase in the last 12 months. Resale condos reached $377,750, up 7 percent in a year, and newly built homes were $684,5000, up 5.6 percent in a year.

RELATED COVERAGE

BLM Plays Race Card in Rahami Take Down

RELATED COVERAGE

Hillary plays Gender Card on Tonight Show- Hates Trump and Putin

RELATED COVERAGE

Obama to Speak to UN to talk about GLOBAL Achievements- then blows off UN on Refugees

The U.S. has placed little stock in the U.N. session. Frustrated by the lack of concrete targets, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power announced last September that Obama would convene his own summit Tuesday on refugees and migrants. Its aim: To move away from what the administration sees as increasingly irrelevant talk fests, and into an event to compel attendees to “pay to play” with commitments to increase funding to humanitarian relief efforts for the displaced, absorb more refugees, and strengthen legal avenues for refugees seeking a safe harbor and access to jobs and education.

RELATED COVERAGE

Hillary KILLING the Peso!

A Banco Base analysis said the strength of Republican candidate Donald Trump influenced the peso's decline."The possibility that Donald Trump could win the Nov. 8 elections has made financial markets nervous and that has been especially reflected in the Mexican peso," the bank said.Trump has been critical of Mexico and the trade agreements that give it access to the U.S. market. The U.S. has an outsize influence on Mexico's economy, buying about 80 percent of Mexico's exports.

RELATED COVERAGE

Hillary’s Email Killer Asked for Help on Reddit

“I may be facing a very interesting situation where I need to strip out a VIP’s (VERY VIP) email address from a bunch of archived email… Basically, they don’t want the VIP’s email address exposed to anyone, and want to be able to either strip out or replace the email address in the to/from fields in all of the emails we want to send out,” reads the post, by a user called "stonetear." “Does anyone have experience with something like this, and/or suggestions on how this might be accomplished?” Paul Combetta is currently one of the targets of a broader Oversight investigation on whether Clinton ordered the destruction of emails that had been subpoenaed by the Benghazi Select Committee.

RELATED COVERAGE

