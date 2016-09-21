Brett's First Cut: Elites all in for Hillary Clinton

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The FED Decides on Rates Today we’ll have the latest!

Getting it Wong All Along- Suddenly 538.com Gives Trump 48% Chance to Win

The newest Five Thirty Eight survey Trump at 264 and Clinton at 272, two more than needed. It's the closest in recent weeks.

Elites All in For Hillary

In a two-way contest, Clinton beats Republican Donald Trump 46 percent to 42 percent among likely voters with annual household incomes of $100,000 or more, the latest Purple Slice online poll for Bloomberg Politics shows.

The findings may sound an alarm for Trump because they show he’s failing, at least so far, to dominate among a group of voters who historically have supported Republicans, including Mitt Romney in 2012. In that election, the group made up 28 percent of the electorate and backed Romney over President Barack Obama by 10 percentage points, exit polls show.

WE out like the Taliban’ Cry BLM Protesters

Riots in Charlotte Overnight after police shooting

Charlotte PD shot and killed an African-American man in the University City area. The officer was also African-American. Officers approached Scott after he got back into the car. He emerged from the car again armed with a firearm “and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers, who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject,” police said in a statement. “The officers immediately requested Medic and began performing CPR.”

IDIOCY- Obama Admin Thinks about Arming Kurds Vs ISIS

Teens Charged in Clown Terror Threats

Police charged Steven Goddard Jr., 18, Zaria Dallas, 18, and Tristian Bonner, 17, with making terroristic threats. Goddard and Dallas are from Georgia, while Bonner is from Alabama. Police charged an unnamed 16-year-old with both making terroristic threats and disrupting public schools, according to the news site.

-Brett Winterble

