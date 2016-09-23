Brett's First Cut: Emails: Obama orders OT to speed up naturalization

Friday, September 23, 2016

Emails: Obama Orders OT to Speed up Naturalization

The letter discusses how a similar push to expand the number of potential voters before the 1996 election resulted in nearly three times as many approvals of naturalization applications at the expense of national security safeguards. More than 180,000 applications were approved without any fingerprint checks and more than 80,000 were approved even though background checks revealed criminal records. Reports analyzing the 1996 surge indicate that the push was likely politically motivated, and could “provide the Democrats a strategic advantage.”

Rioting may tip NC Political Scales

The state went for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and for Republican Mitt Romney in 2012. This year’s race has been a statistical tie for weeks between Trump, who has pushed a law-and-order platform, and Clinton, who has campaigned with the parents of black men shot by police. The contest remained a toss-up in the days leading up to Tuesday’s killing of Scott, according to a New York Times poll released today.

70 Percent of Rioters Had Out of State IDs

Todd Walther, spokesman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police told CNN's Erin Burnett:"This is not Charlotte that's out here. These are outside entities that are coming in and causing these problems. These are not protestors, these are criminals.""We've got the instigators that are coming in from the outside. They were coming in on buses from out of state. If you go back and look at some of the arrests that were made last night. I can about say probably 70% of those had out-of-state IDs. They're not coming from Charlotte."

Russia/Syria bombing Volunteer 1st responders

FB Pushes Voting (For Hillary)

That voter registration drive proved Facebook's ability to spur people to action. Nearly 200,000 registered to vote on the California Secretary of State’s website after Facebook began a voter registration push in the state in May. Other states reported similar results. A 2012 study by Nature found 340,000 additional voters turned out for the 2010 midterm elections because they saw a reminder to vote on Facebook.In all, Facebook estimates 1.5 million people were registered as a result of its reminders on Facebook during the primaries.

