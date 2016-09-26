Brett's First Cut: Hillary and Donald prepare for debate #1

Monday, September 26, 2016

It’s D DAY— and Hillary and Donald Prepare to Square off in Debate #1

About those Polls—Deadlocked or Trump Leads

The Republican and Democratic nominees each get 46 percent of likely voters in a head-to-head contest in the latest Bloomberg Politics national poll, while Trump gets 43 percent to Clinton’s 41 percent when third-party candidates are included.

Clinton faces higher expectations as tens of millions of people tune in for a television spectacle that could reach Super Bowl viewership levels. About half, 49 percent, say they anticipate the former secretary of state will perform better, while 39 percent say that for Trump, a real-estate developer and former TV personality.

And in CO and PA

In Colorado, likely voters break 42% for Trump, 41% for Clinton, 13% for Libertarian Gary Johnson and 3% for Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Pennsylvania's likely voters split 45% for Clinton, 44% for Trump, 6% for Johnson and 3% for Stein. Those divides are well within each poll's 3.5-point margin of sampling error.Clinton, Trump poised for historic debate battle

Dems May Not Win Congress: Trump isn’t Toxic

Politico: Media Will Call a Winner in First 30

It’s Obama World- FBI Reports 7k Terror Contacts on Mexico Border

Leaked documents with sensitive FBI data exclusively obtained by Breitbart Texas reveal that 7,712 terrorist encounters occurred within the United States in one year and that many of those encounters occurred near the U.S.-Mexico border. The incidents are characterized as “Known or Suspected Terrorist Encounters.”

Mall Shooting in WASHINGTON -- was it Jihad?

