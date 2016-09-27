Brett's First Cut: Who won the debate?

September 27, 2016

Who won, who lost last night (depends on who you ask)? We'll tell you at 2:00 p.m.

Obama Sues Peter Thiel’s Company as Payback

American Civil Liberties Union Represents NYC Bomber

Charlotte Murder Admission

Police say Rayquan Borum, 21, shot and killed Justin Carr, 26, during the second night of Charlotte protests that erupted over the police killing of Keith Scott on Tuesday outside an apartment in the University City area.

Borum is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. In his first court appearance Monday, he did not speak and made no formal plea. He has asked for a public defender to represent his case. Prosecutors said he was not entitled to a bond at this time. Borum’s first court date is Oct. 5, with a preliminary hearing Oct 17.

Click here for more information.

Murder Up: Obama’s America is a Violent Nation

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!