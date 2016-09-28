Brett's First Cut: Black man shot by El Cajon Police sparks outrage

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Black Man Shot by El Cajon Police Sparks Outrage

El Cajon police said Tuesday evening that officers shot and killed an African American man earlier in the day after he raised both hands clasping an object in a manner that looked as if he was holding a gun.

“The subject has passed away as a result of his injuries,” El Cajon police said in a statement.The man has not been formally identified.

About those Polls—LAT- Trump +4

Hillary worries about Black Voters

Fact Checking Hillary Clinton on Implicit Bias

For eight years, Obama has used Justice Department “pattern and practice” civil lawsuits to coerce police departments across the country to conform to his preferred methods. It is thus surprising to hear those who’ve applauded him claim that American presidents are suddenly powerless in this area – or apparently may be come January 2017.

Trump Now Practicing for Next Debates

Campaign advisers to Donald J. Trump, concerned that his focus and objectives had dissolved during the first presidential debate on Monday, plan to more rigorously prepare him for his next face-off with Hillary Clinton by drilling the Republican nominee on crucial answers, facts and counterattacks, and by coaching him on ways to whack Mrs. Clinton on issues even if he is not asked about them.

Huma’s Father Pushed Sharia

-Brett Winterble

