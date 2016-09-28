AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Giuliani - Hillary "Too Stupid To Be Prez"

Heard on A&G: Giuliani - Hillary "Too Stupid To Be Prez"

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, September 28th, 2016

Giuliani - Hillary "Too Stupid To Be Prez" 

or watch on youtube [here]

Howard Dean Wonders if Donald Trump is a Cocaine User

or watch on youtube [here]

Hillary attack advert - Trump's victim Miss Piggy

or watch on youtube [here]

Woman Tries to Catch Kickoff, Gets Nailed in Face

or watch on youtube [here]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.