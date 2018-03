760's Mike Slater interviewed El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and Pastor Terell Fletcher about the recent fatal police shooting of a black man, Uganda native Alfred Olango in El Cajon. They also addressed the protests that have erupted in the community.

